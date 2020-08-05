TikTok Privacy MDL Shipped to Illinois Federal Court

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday centralized in the Northern District of Illinois 10 lawsuits accusing the popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law. Five of the lawsuits are pending in Illinois federal court and five in California federal court, the panel said in its transfer order, adding that it had also been notified of nine potentially related actions, though it did not disclose where. Four of the 10 consolidated actions have already "been proceeding in an organized fashion" in Illinois' Northern District, the panel said. Though TikTok is headquartered in California, it agrees...

