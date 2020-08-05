GOP Lawmakers Question $7.2B Defense Moving Contract

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A pair of Republican lawmakers has raised concerns about the re-award of a $7.2 billion military shipping contract to a company linked to a firm with a history of criminal price-fixing, with one urging a House probe into the deal. U.S. Transportation Command's decision to re-award a moving services deal to American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group, despite the company's association with a "foreign-owned company with a questionable track record," and despite other qualified bidders offering cheaper prices, is "deeply troubling," Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., said in a Tuesday letter to leaders of the House Armed Services Committee. McKinley urged a committee...

