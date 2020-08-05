Insurance Tycoon's Political Corruption Conviction Upheld

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Tuesday upheld the convictions of an insurance company executive and his consultant found guilty of trying to bribe North Carolina's top insurance regulator with millions of dollars in political contributions in exchange for reduced scrutiny of the insurance magnate's businesses. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn Jr. upheld a jury's March 2020 bribery and wire fraud conspiracy convictions of Greg Lindberg, the founder of Eli Global LLC and owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group, and his consultant John Gray, slamming their arguments that the dealings were not quid pro quo because the action they had sought...

