Cigna Bilked Medicare Advantage For $1.4B, FCA Suit Says

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Cigna Corp. overbilled Medicare Advantage by more than $1.4 billion by persuading nurses to diagnose policyholders with exaggerated medical problems, according to a newly unsealed suit that joins a growing list of False Claims Act cases targeting Medicare Advantage insurers. The whistleblower suit made public Tuesday in New York federal court alleges that from 2012 to 2017 a company division called Cigna-HealthSpring billed for medical conditions that "did not exist, were not recorded in any medical records and were not based on any clinically reliable information." Whistleblower Robert A. Cutler, an employee of Cigna contractor Texas Health Management LLC, filed the...

