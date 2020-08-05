Pan Am Can't Peel Away Worker's Tater Tot Injury Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Pan Am Railways must face a suit from a grocery-supply mover whose feet were crushed by a pallet of frozen Tater Tots, after a Massachusetts federal judge held Wednesday that there are enough disputed facts and that the railway failed to cite relevant cases to support its motion for summary judgment. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said he found nothing relevant in Pan Am Railways Inc.'s citation of the Fourth Circuit's 1967 ruling in Casella v. Norfolk & Western Railway, which relies on a New York Court of Appeals case decided in 1914. Pan Am cited the rulings to support its argument that it could not be...

