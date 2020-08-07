CFAA Decision May Raise Bar On Scraping Liability

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- As scraping and crawling of websites becomes more ubiquitous, courts continue to struggle with where to draw the lines regarding what is permissible. This can be a highly fact-intensive inquiry, but a recent case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia provides some important takeaways. In Sandvig v. Barr, a case involving public interest bots and web crawlers testing for discrimination online, the court held that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act does not prohibit scraping publicly accessible portions of a website, even when doing so violates the website's terms of service.[1] In issuing this ruling, the court...

