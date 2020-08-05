Houston Atty Gets 2 Years In Prison For $18M Tax Scheme

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney convicted of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service in an $18 million tax scheme was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison followed by two years of supervised release, according to court records. Jack Stephen Pursley, convicted in September 2019 of three counts of tax evasion and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., was caught working with a former client to repatriate their untaxed earnings from Southeastern Shipping, a company providing workers to offshore oil rigs primarily based in the Middle East. The funds were transferred from the company's account in the Isle of Man to the...

