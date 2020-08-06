7th Circ. Revives Continental Premium-Hike Class Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has remanded a lawyer's insurance premium contract suit against Continental Casualty Co., saying it had "many more questions than we can answer" about which law allowed the insurance company to escape the lawsuit. A lower court had tossed Washington lawyer Carlton Gunn's proposed class suit over allegedly improper insurance premium hikes after agreeing with Continental Casualty's defense that the filed-rate doctrine blocked Gunn from challenging the premium rates because they'd already received regulatory approval. But a three-judge panel said Wednesday that Continental's "free-floating defense" hadn't properly proven it was entitled to judgment because the company didn't identify the...

