DC Circ. Halts Order To Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday said the Dakota Access pipeline will not have to be shut down and drained of oil, halting a federal judge's order issued after he identified problems with an environmental review. The brief order, however, refused to alter U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's move to throw out an easement that allowed the pipeline to cross beneath a Missouri River reservoir near sacred tribal lands. Attorneys for the tribal challengers said the order means the pipeline is operating unlawfully and the Army Corps of Engineers will now have to figure out what to do. The order said...

