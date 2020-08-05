DOJ, Trade Groups Want Calif. Net Neutrality Law Blocked

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and four broadband trade associations urged a California federal judge Wednesday to block a Golden State net neutrality law from taking effect, arguing the state statute is preempted by federal law and illegally seeks to regulate interstate communications. The state of California enacted the first-of-its-kind state net neutrality statute, dubbed Senate Bill 822, in September 2018, barring internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down or showing priority to web traffic. The new law aimed to replace the Federal Communications Commission's Obama-era net neutrality rules that were enacted in 2015 but repealed under the Trump administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS