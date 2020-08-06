Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general is a legal lion this week for striking down parts of a federal rule restricting who can take paid coronavirus leave under a March virus relief law, while the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division landed among the legal lambs when a panel found the judiciary improperly spent money from PACER system fees. Legal Lions The New York attorney general scored a win this week when a federal judge on Monday wiped out parts of the U.S. Department of Labor's rule restricting who can take paid coronavirus leave under a March virus relief law. Dealing a blow to the Trump administration, U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS