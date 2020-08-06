Telecom Tower Builder Sues Texas City Over Axed Application

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A telecommunications infrastructure company filed a lawsuit against a Texas city Wednesday, claiming the city council's denial of its application to build a T-Mobile cell tower in a residential area was based on reasons that were not supported by substantial evidence. In its complaint filed in Texas federal court, Skyway Towers LLC said the city of McKinney, Texas, and its city council baselessly denied its application last month to build a T-Mobile cell tower on a lot also occupied by a church. According to the company, such denials violate the federal Communications Act. Skyway claimed it needed to build a cell tower...

