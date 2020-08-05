Calif.'s Labor Regulator Hits Uber, Lyft With Wage Theft Suits

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- The California Labor Commissioner's Office on Wednesday slammed Uber and Lyft for allegedly committing systemic wage theft by misclassifying drivers as independent contractors, hitting the ride-hailing giants with a pair of suits in state court claiming they've deliberately schemed to dodge obligations to those employees under California law. Lyft and Uber stickers share space on a car whose driver works for both ride-hailing companies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) The new suits in Alameda County Superior Court add to a heap of litigation the companies are already facing over driver classification brought by California officials at all levels. In May, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra...

