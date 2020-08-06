Arkema Tells 5th Circ. To Undo Certification In Explosion Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge wrongly granted class certification to a group of Houston-area property owners who are suing Arkema Inc. over an explosion and subsequent chemical release that took place during 2017's Hurricane Harvey, the Fifth Circuit was told in oral arguments Thursday. Evan Mark Tager of Mayer Brown LLP, who represents Arkema, told the three-judge panel there's no way these claims — involving 20,000 parcels of property over a 154-square-mile area — can be litigated as a class action because the plaintiffs' issues are too individualized. Arkema argues that U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison must have ignored the evidence...

