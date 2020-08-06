Corpus Christi Wants Out Of Suit Over $50M Wastewater Plant

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The city of Corpus Christi, Texas, has asked the state's high court to undo a ruling allowing a lawsuit over a soured $50 million contract to build a wastewater treatment plant to proceed, arguing the holding would effectively change the rules about how governmental immunity can be waived. In a petition for review filed Wednesday, the city asked the Texas Supreme Court to walk back the Thirteenth Court of Appeals' June ruling siding with Graham Construction Services Inc. that kept alive its breach of contract lawsuit against the city. The city argues that the roughly $14 million in delay-related damages Graham...

