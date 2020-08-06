2nd Circ. Gives Rio Tinto Investor's Fraud Suit Shot To Survive

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit refused Thursday to revive claims from an investor alleging Rio Tinto and former executives concealed problems with a $3.7 billion Mozambican mining project, but did open the door for a claim deemed abandoned to possibly proceed. In a summary order Thursday, a unanimous panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' June decision to dismiss investor Anton Colbert's complaint. Of the allegedly misleading statements that Rio Tinto sought to dismiss, those that Colbert defended were rightfully tossed. "While the mines investment may have been unwise, this is not, standing alone, enough to render the statement that Rio Tinto's presence was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS