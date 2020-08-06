FCC Dem Warns C-Band Framework Creates New Problems

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday set auction procedures for its upcoming mid-band spectrum auction, but one agency Democrat warned that the massive airwaves sale scheduled for December still faces very real hurdles. The agency's party-line vote to approve the auction rules, from which both FCC Democrats partially dissented, sets up "final application and bidding procedures" for 280 MHz of mobile licenses in the C-Band, including establishing caps on the number of credits small and rural bidders may apply in their favor. While FCC Chairman Ajit Pai signaled his agency is trucking ahead with the airwaves distribution, FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS