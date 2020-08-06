BofA To Make Sure New Moms Get Breaks After DOL Probe

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has agreed to make changes to help ensure that lactating workers get legally required break time and privacy as part of a deal resolving a federal investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Under the enhanced compliance agreement, Bank of America committed to making physical modifications to its facilities nationwide to comply with Section 7 of the Fair Labor Standards Act in addition to providing training and resources to employees, the agency said. Section 7 requires employers to give nursing workers reasonable break time to "express breast milk" for nursing their child for one year after the birth...

