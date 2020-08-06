24 Hour Fitness Floats Senior Manager Bonuses In Its Ch. 11

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness told the Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday it is seeking to pay 22 of its senior managers up to roughly $9 million in bonuses if certain performance benchmarks are met as the company moves forward with what has been a strife-ridden Chapter 11. In court filings submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, 24 Hour Fitness said it is seeking approval of a key employee incentive plan on an expedited basis so it can incentivize the managers to achieve key performance goals for the rest of the year. Judge Owens approved an order Thursday setting a...

