Tour Co. WorldStrides Gets Nod For $368M In Ch. 11 Financing

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved nearly $368 million in debtor-in-possession financing that bankrupt educational tour company WorldStrides says it needs to pay back customers for trips canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity approved the company's DIP financing over junior noteholders' objections to the liens the DIP financing plan would place on any third-party payments the business might be able to recover under bankruptcy law. "My issue is that the debtors need the money today … to finance a business that has no income," he said. Virginia-based Lakeland Tours LLC, which...

