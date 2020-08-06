Royal Caribbean Sued By Parents Of Infant Amputee

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is facing a lawsuit in Florida state court from parents who say their baby lost her feet and some fingers due to the negligence of a cruise ship's staff, claiming the medical personnel dismissed her symptoms and should have recognized she was suffering from meningitis. Luke Moon and Aimee Moon claim in the suit filed on Monday that two days after departing from Miami on Feb. 22, their 9-month old baby, Phoebe, became sick, but that through five trips to the infirmary the ship's negligent staff "missed all the obvious signs" of meningococcal meningitis, which resulted in...

