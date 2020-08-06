Groups Say New EPA Rule Requires Nix Of Calif. Diesel Regs

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A coalition of industry groups said Wednesday that a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rule supports their lawsuit challenging California's emissions standards for certain off-road engines. Dalton Trucking, the Loggers Association of Northern California, the Construction Industry Air Quality Coalition and other industry groups are suing the EPA over its 2013 decision to approve the California Air Resources Board's air pollution rules for particulate matter and nitrogen oxides for off-road diesel engines in vehicles that include tractors, bulldozers and cranes. The case had been on hold after the Trump administration took power and asked the...

