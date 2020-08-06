Judge Sinks Insurer's Suit Over Ship Abandoned In Brazil

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday threw out claims by German insurer Great Lakes Insurance SE that the owners of a ship carrying cargo for one of its insured companies conspired to abandon it in Brazil, saying the court doesn't have maritime jurisdiction because the alleged conspiracy did not happen at sea. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams sided with Efstathios "Stathis" Gourdomichalis and his brother George Gourdomichalis, who owned the boat, and American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association Inc. — known as the American Club — which insured the boat, saying that while the incident involved a ship...

