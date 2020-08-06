DEA Beats Discovery Subpoenas In Opioid MDL Bellwether

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration doesn't have to respond to subpoenas by cities and drug distributors in West Virginia's opioid multidistrict litigation bellwether that sought more information about the agency's knowledge of prescription drug trafficking, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge David A. Faber said Wednesday that the MDL's special master improperly ordered the DEA to respond to the requests for documents from as early as 1996 about prescription drug trafficking in the communities and what the agency did to stop drug distributors, pharmacies and doctors accused of pushing the deadly substances. As an agency of the U.S. Department of...

