Ex-Blackwater Guard Facing Life Denied Retrial In Iraq Killings

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Thursday that a former Blackwater Worldwide guard sentenced to life last year on murder and manslaughter convictions won't stand trial for the fourth time over his role in a Baghdad massacre that killed dozens of unarmed Iraqi civilians more than a decade ago. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth rejected claims asserted by Nicholas Slatten that he was deprived of a fair trial in 2018 because federal prosecutors concealed exculpatory evidence from jurors and misled them into believing he fired the shots that sparked the massacre. The U.S. Army veteran was hired to provide...

