Pa. Justice Doubts Waiver Lets Philly Dodge Race Injury Claim

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A justice on Pennsylvania's highest court suggested during oral arguments on Tuesday that the city of Philadelphia shouldn't be allowed to hide behind a waiver to avoid a $3.2 million verdict won by a man who was injured after striking a pothole during a charity bike race. Justice Christine Donohue said during a videoconference that it made little sense for Philadelphia to be able to avoid its obligations through a liability, given both statutory provisions creating an exception to sovereign immunity for claims related to the city's maintenance of public streets, as well as the city's responsibility under its charter to...

