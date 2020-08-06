Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Layoff Law Changes Tread On ERISA, Biz Group Says

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Employee Retirement Income Security Act industry group hit the state of New Jersey with a complaint Thursday seeking to invalidate new employee protections in the state's mass layoff law, calling the amendments burdensome changes that are preempted by the federal law.

In its lawsuit against Labor Commissioner Robert Ansaro-Angelo, the ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC, targets a measure passed in January that among other things requires severance pay for certain laid-off employees. The group says the amendments tread on ERISA territory and run afoul of the law's aim to prevent employee benefit plan sponsors from having to comply with a...

