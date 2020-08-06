NJ Layoff Law Changes Tread On ERISA, Biz Group Says

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Employee Retirement Income Security Act industry group hit the state of New Jersey with a complaint Thursday seeking to invalidate new employee protections in the state's mass layoff law, calling the amendments burdensome changes that are preempted by the federal law. In its lawsuit against Labor Commissioner Robert Ansaro-Angelo, the ERISA Industry Committee, or ERIC, targets a measure passed in January that among other things requires severance pay for certain laid-off employees. The group says the amendments tread on ERISA territory and run afoul of the law's aim to prevent employee benefit plan sponsors from having to comply with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS