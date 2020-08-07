DACA Advocates Say New Program Changes Are Unlawful

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A coalition of advocates who fought to resurrect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program announced plans to update their complaint in response to new changes that they say violate administrative and constitutional law. More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to allow the Trump administration to end the Obama-era program that grants deportation relief and work authorization to unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, Martin Jonathan Batalla Vidal and other DACA beneficiaries told a New York federal court Thursday that changes to the program since the high court's ruling bar about 300,000 eligible applicants from...

