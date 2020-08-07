NJ Exec, Employee Arrested On Export Fraud Charges

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Two employees of Englewood, New Jersey-based electronic component supplier America Techma Inc. were arrested Thursday on conspiracy charges related to unlawful exports, wire fraud and money laundering allegations, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. ATI president and CEO Chris Yu and sales representative Yunseo Lee stand accused of violating the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 by illegally shipping restricted dual-use components to Hong Kong and possibly reexporting them to other countries, including China, the DOJ said Thursday. The charges stem from an Office of Export Enforcement investigation that included a border inspection where OEE agents discovered components subject to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS