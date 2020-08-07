Ring Can't Force Arbitration In Security Cam False Ad Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Ring LLC send to arbitration a proposed class action alleging it didn't tell consumers that optional features of its security cameras cost more, saying the buyer didn't agree to the arbitration agreement because he never used the products. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said the case will stay in court because the label on the box stated that buyers agree to the terms and conditions through "use of the product," but named plaintiff James Andrews never used it. According to the suit, Andrews bought two home security products made...

