Trump's US-Made Drug Decree Sows Uncertainty In Industry

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A White House mandate forcing the federal government to buy critical drugs domestically offers flexibility for agencies, but its vague language creates uncertainty for businesses unsure of which drugs will be covered and whether it applies to existing government contracts. Under the Buy American executive order issued Thursday, federal agencies will be required to buy domestically produced versions of medicines deemed essential, and drugs and other medical products that would be used as "countermeasures" to fight infectious diseases or respond to emergencies like chemical or nuclear attacks, "to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law." The order also instructs agencies to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS