Macy's Hit With Ill. Privacy Suit For Using Clearview Database

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Macy's Retail Holdings Inc. is facing a proposed class action in Illinois federal court accusing it of violating the state's biometric privacy law by partnering with embattled tech company Clearview AI to use facial recognition software to identify shoppers on the retailer's security cameras. Plaintiff Isela Carmine claims in a complaint filed Wednesday that Macy's has run the identities of over 6,000 individual customers through a "dystopian surveillance database" developed by Clearview, a tech startup that has come under intense fire from regulators, legislators and class action plaintiffs for its data collection practices. According to media reports that began emerging in...

