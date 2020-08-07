Dems Seek Info On Trump's Fast-Tracked Projects

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Nearly 60 Democratic members of Congress have demanded that the Trump administration come clean about which major infrastructure projects have benefited from an executive order to fast-track environmental reviews amid the economic downturn sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that the White House has explicitly refused to publicly state which projects have been allowed to skirt environmental reviews under the June executive order, the members urged the chairperson of the Council on Environmental Quality to come forward with all reports submitted by federal agencies identifying the projects to the council and to set up a system for continued disclosure as updates...

