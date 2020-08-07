Texas AG's Recusal Bid Challenged In Securities Fraud Case

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The special prosecutors bringing felony securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told a Harris County District Court judge on Friday to ignore a recusal motion lodged by the attorney general's defense team a day earlier as untimely. The volleys marked the latest developments in the lawsuit that's been pending against the state's top law enforcement officer for more than five years. Paxton has pled not guilty to charges that he failed to register as an investment adviser and failed to inform those he recruited to invest in a technology company that he would be paid a commission....

