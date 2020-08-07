MD Who Gave Patient Info To Drug Rep Can't Nix Conviction

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday affirmed the conviction of a Massachusetts gynecologist of sharing her patients' private medical information with a sales representative at Warner Chilcott, then lying about it to federal agents. Springfield, Massachusetts, doctor Rita Luthra avoided prison time in 2018 when U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced her to only a year's probation over prosecutors' bid to have her locked up for 21 months. The three-judge First Circuit panel on Thursday noted that even without any time behind bars, the convictions may hurt Luthra's future professional prospects. Still, the panel's brief opinion concluded that the jury had...

