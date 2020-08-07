Dallas Real Estate Developer Cops To Bribing Council Member

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Dallas real estate developer has pled guilty to bribing a city council member over several years in order to win a forgivable loan of $650,000 from the city for his apartment complex project. Devin Hall, 44, admitted Thursday that he paid former Council Member Carolyn Davis a total of $8,000 and promised her a consultant job with his firm after her term ended in exchange for supporting his development. Davis, who was chair of Dallas' Housing Committee, recommended Hall's project to the City Council and led the approving vote that awarded the project a 10-year, $650,000 forgivable loan, according to...

