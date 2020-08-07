Illumina Still Can't Get Injunction On Top Of $27M Patent Win

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Friday shot down Illumina Inc.'s bid to "correct a reflexive anti-injunction impulse" from federal courts, which would have furthered its $26.7 million win against Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. in a fight over prenatal testing technology. The court denied Illumina's petition for rehearing either by the panel or full court, where the company had argued that it deserved injunctive relief on top of the money it was awarded. The Federal Circuit didn't expand on its decision. The litigation involves DNA testing technology that offers a cutting-edge alternative to the less-reliable method of testing a mother's blood for certain...

