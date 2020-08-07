US Sanctions 11 HK Officials Over Nat'l Security Law

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday sanctioned a group of Hong Kong government officials for their role in implementing "draconian" national security legislation in the city-state, including Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, a former chair of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre. In a statement, the U.S. State Department said it was sanctioning 11 government officials in Hong Kong for "curtailing promised freedoms" through their roles in implementing the national security law, which was passed by Chinese lawmakers at the end of June. The law, which has been widely criticized by the U.S. and other nations for eroding Hong Kong's autonomy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS