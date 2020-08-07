Trump Rape Accuser's Suit Greenlighted After Justices' Ruling

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A New York state trial judge swept aside President Donald Trump's bid to block a rape accuser's defamation suit late Thursday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in a separate case rejecting Trump's immunity argument and clearing the way for E. Jean Carroll's case against the president. In a decision denying Trump's request to stay the lawsuit, New York Supreme Court Justice Verna L. Saunders leaned heavily on the high court's ruling in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance in dispensing with the president's argument that state courts have no jurisdiction over a sitting president. "While the arguments advanced...

