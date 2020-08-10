Fed Circ. Says Appeals Board Properly Took Air Force Dispute

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that a construction firm is owed some additional reimbursement for extra costs incurred constructing two buildings for the U.S. Air Force, batting away a jurisdictional challenge over whether the company could bring the dispute at all. Parsons Evergreene LLC can claim additional costs for constructing a more complicated wall design than contractually specified, on top of the $10.5 million extra it was previously granted by the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals for reimbursement of cost overruns on the construction of two facilities at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS