Music Rights Group's Portfolio Undesirable, Google Says

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Streaming giants Apple, Amazon, Google and Spotify on Friday denied waging a group boycott against a music rights organization run by a 21-year-old self-described "musical prodigy," telling a Connecticut federal court there's no antitrust case because no one wants its music. The companies, alongside organizations that negotiate collective music licensing agreements for their members such as Television Music License Committee LLC, are looking to duck the antitrust lawsuit by Jake P. Noch's Pro Music Rights LLC, which accuses virtually the entire music streaming industry of coming together to shut PMR out of the market. Those allegations have no legs to stand on,...

