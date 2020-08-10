USCIS Says Ga. Atty's H-1B Suit Was Served Incorrectly

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday sought to toss an attorney's lawsuit challenging its rejection of an H-1B visa for a Polish-speaking legal assistant in a town of 1,900 people, saying it had not been served properly. Samuel G. Oliver, a solo practitioner based in Darien, Georgia, who primarily handles criminal and traffic matters, sued USCIS in Georgia federal court in April after it denied his application for the H-1B specialty work visa for the legal assistant. On Friday, the immigration agency said Oliver's case should be thrown out because his office mailed USCIS the summons and complaint that listed him as the sender and...

