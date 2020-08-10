Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USCIS Says Ga. Atty's H-1B Suit Was Served Incorrectly

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday sought to toss an attorney's lawsuit challenging its rejection of an H-1B visa for a Polish-speaking legal assistant in a town of 1,900 people, saying it had not been served properly.

Samuel G. Oliver, a solo practitioner based in Darien, Georgia, who primarily handles criminal and traffic matters, sued USCIS in Georgia federal court in April after it denied his application for the H-1B specialty work visa for the legal assistant.

On Friday, the immigration agency said Oliver's case should be thrown out because his office mailed USCIS the summons and complaint that listed him as the sender and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!