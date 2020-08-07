Fiat Chrysler Drivers' Jeep Engine Defect Suits Joined In Mich.

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court has consolidated nine proposed consumer class actions accusing Fiat Chrysler of knowingly selling Jeep vehicles with dangerously defective engines that sucked up excessive amounts of oil, resulting in premature wear and catastrophic engine failure. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy of the Eastern District of Michigan will oversee the consolidated case, which includes nine proposed class actions that have been filed against FCA US LLC since late April, according to a Thursday court order. The lead case is from named plaintiffs Amber Wood, Ashley Schuchart, Karen Burke and Danielle Coates. The plaintiffs have 60 days to file...

