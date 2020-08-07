Employee Of 'Varsity Blues' Mastermind Strikes Plea Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A former employee of William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cheating scandal, agreed to plead guilty Friday after being charged with fraudulently taking online classes for students. Mikaela Sanford, 34, of Folsom, California, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering in a video conference hearing slated for Sept. 17. Under the terms of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the "low end" of a 15- to 21-month range for Sanford, who worked for Singer's for-profit business known as "The Key." Sanford "took online classes for students so that the...

