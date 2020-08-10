Winners Of Contracts Worth $7.5B Keep Defense Project

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a California-based software company's challenge to a defense contract, finding that the Defense Department reasonably awarded it to winners of spots in its $7.5 billion Systems, Engineering, Technology and Innovation, or SETI, program. In response to C3.ai Inc.'s argument that the contract to build a cloud-based storage platform for artificial intelligence and machine-learning data could have been awarded to companies outside the SETI program, the GAO said in a decision released Friday that the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Information Systems Agency had the authority to determine how to best complete the Joint Common...

