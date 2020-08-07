1st Circ. Says Citizens Can't Intervene In T-Mobile Fight

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit upheld a lower court decision Friday that blocked two local residents of a coastal Massachusetts town from intervening in a case over a T-Mobile antenna installation in a church steeple, ruling that their local government represented the views of the concerned citizens adequately. The appeals court panel said the concerns of Barnstable, Massachusetts, and two residents who owned properties next to the church — Nancy Snell and Lorraine O'Connor — shared the "same ultimate goal" of upholding the town's administrative determinations to stay the permit for T-Mobile Northeast LLC's six-antenna build in the Centerville section of the town....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS