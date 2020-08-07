Google Home Users Say Gadgets Record Without Permission

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Google was hit with a class action on Friday in California federal court accusing the tech giant of configuring its voice-activated Google Home devices to deliberately record conversations and audio events throughout users' homes, despite its promises to the contrary. Google's popular line of voice-activated devices — including the Google Home, Home Hub, Home Mini and Google Nest — let users check the weather, hear the news, play music or control lights in their home, but their sensitive microphones also eavesdrop on users' conversations, according to the complaint filed by Edward Brekhus and Jon Hernandez. Even though Google has consistently represented...

