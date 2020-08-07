Ill. Mayor Charged With Bribery Plot, Filing False Tax Returns

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors lobbed bribery charges Friday against the mayor of a Chicago suburb who they say requested and accepted cash, campaign contributions and other benefits from a red-light camera company that had been serving the municipality. The seven-count indictment against Louis Presta alleges the Crestwood, Illinois, mayor unlawfully asked for and accepted benefits from representatives of a red-light camera company during a time when it was looking to provide additional services to the village. Prosecutors also claim Presta lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation while it was investigating his relationship with the company, filed false tax returns in 2015 and 2018, and...

