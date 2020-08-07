Bail Denied For Alleged Ghosn Escape Accomplices

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday declined to release a former Green Beret and his son while they battle extradition to Japan for allegedly helping Nissan's former CEO escape that country, ruling that they have neither proven that they're being held illegally, nor have they shown any unusual circumstances to warrant release. Former Green Beret Michael L. Taylor, 59, and his son Peter M. Taylor, 27, are accused of helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee from Japan, where he was accused of financial crimes, according to prosecutors. The pair sought release from the county jail in which they're being held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS