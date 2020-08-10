'Oblivious' Drizly Reported Breach 5 Months Late, Suit Says

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Alcohol delivery service Drizly warned customers in July of a major data breach even though hackers had been selling account owners' credit card information on the dark web beginning as early as February, according to a potential class action filed in Massachusetts federal court. The complaint, filed Friday by a Drizly customer named James Barr on behalf of the owners of the 2.5 million accounts compromised in the breach, claims the Boston-based startup's careless security protocols fell short in protecting vital customer information. The suit asks the court to order Drizly to improve its security, provide credit monitoring to customers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS